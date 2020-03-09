3 factors that may boost COVID-19 patients' death risk

Old age, signs of sepsis and blood clotting issues may put hospitalized COVID-19 patients at greater risk of death, according to a study published in The Lancet.

For the study, researchers analyzed clinical records, treatment data and lab results for 191 adult COVID-19 patients admitted to two hospitals in Wuhan, China, after Dec. 29, 2019. Patients either died or were discharged by Jan. 31.

Seven study findings:

1. Patients' median age was 56, and 62 percent were men.

2. Forty-eight percent of patients had underlying chronic diseases, the most common being high blood pressure and diabetes.

4. The median time for illness onset to discharge was 22 days, while the average time to death was 18.5 days.

5. The risk of death was higher among patients who were older, had a higher sepsis-related organ failure assessment score or had elevated blood coagulation levels.

6. Patients who died were also more likely to experience complications such as respiratory failure, sepsis and secondary infections.

7. Researchers noted their findings may be limited due to the study's small sample size.

More articles on public health:

Flu has killed 20,000, CDC estimates

US coronavirus cases rise to 238; first vaccine trials seek volunteers

New Hampshire's first coronavirus patient ignored orders to self-isolate

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.