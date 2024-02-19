25 states where virus activity is still high

Most parts of the country have seen hospitalizations for COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus drop in recent weeks. However, the CDC anticipates the nation could see a second wave of flu and "many more weeks" of disease circulation, according to the latest update on where things stand with respiratory viruses.

COVID admissions saw several consecutive weeks of decline after a surge in late December. More than 21,000 COVID admissions were reported in the week ending Feb. 10, about the same as the previous week. Emergency department visits for all of the three viruses fell. They remain highest among flu patients, with more than 80,000 ED flu visits in the same week.

Meanwhile, flu activity is increasing again in Central, Midwestern and Northeastern states, driven primarily by an increase in percent positivity for influenza B.

"While the respiratory virus season is likely past its peak, it is definitely not over," the CDC said in a Feb. 16 update. "There is still a lot of respiratory virus activity, so it's not time to let our guard down."

A total of 25 states reported high levels of virus activity for the week ending Feb. 10. Included in this total are seven states (Arkansas, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas and Wyoming) that saw "very high" levels. New York City and Washington, D.C., also reported very high levels.

The following 18 states reported high levels: Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, North Carolina, North Dakota, Tennessee and Virginia.

Virus activity levels reflect the weekly percentage of visits to an outpatient provider or emergency department for fever and cough or sore throat. They reflect "how the percentage in the most recent week compares to what the jurisdiction typically experiences during low circulation periods," according to the CDC. There are 13 activity levels, with 13 representing "very high" activity. Those with very high activity in the most recent week were considered level 11.