10 states with highest, lowest COVID death rates in 2021

Oklahoma and Alabama had the nation's worst COVID-19 death rates in 2021, according to data tracked by Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University and cited by NBC's LX.

One COVID-19 death per every 403 Oklahomans was recorded this past year, while one of every 435 Alabama residents died from COVID-19. ​​

States with the lowest vaccination rates in 2021 reported a COVID-19 death rate two to five times higher than states with high vaccination rates, according to an LX analysis. For vaccination rates, Oklahoma ranks 37th among all states, while Alabama ranks 50th.

Here are the 10 states with the highest and lowest COVID-19 death rates in 2021.

Five states with highest COVID-19 death rates this year:

1. Oklahoma — 248 per 100,000 people

2. Alabama — 230

3. West Virginia — 216

4. Arizona — 208

5. Kentucky — 205

Five places with lowest COVID-19 death rates this year:

1. Vermont — 50 per 100,000 people

2. Hawaii — 54

3. Washington, D.C. — 61

4. Utah — 75

5. New Hampshire — 81