10 states with high levels of respiratory virus activity

Ten states and New York City reported high levels of respiratory virus activity for the week ending Nov. 18, the latest CDC data shows.

Respiratory illness activity levels are a measure of the weekly percentage of visits to an outpatient healthcare provider or emergency department for fever and cough or sore throat. They reflect "how the percentage in the most recent week compares to what that jurisdiction typically experiences during low circulation periods."

Two states, Louisiana and South Carolina, reported "very high" respiratory virus activity levels. Eight states — Alabama, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas — and New York City each reported high levels.

Apart from outpatient visits, new weekly admissions for COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus are on the rise. COVID-19 hospitalizations were up 10% for the week ending Nov. 18, while flu admissions were up 21% from the week prior. There were nearly 94,000 combined ED visits in the U.S. for the three viruses in the same week.

While metrics are increasing, hospital bed occupancy and capacity overall remain stable nationally, according to the CDC. The seven-day moving average for the percent of hospital beds occupied was 76% for the week ending Nov. 18, including ICU beds.