Woman charged with posing as nurse at 3 Michigan nursing homes

A 52-year-old woman was charged with 33 felony counts after police said she worked as a nurse at three skilled nursing facilities without a license.

Cassandra Alvera Gilleylen worked as a registered nurse between Sept. 24 and March 5 at three facilities: Mission Point of Clarkston, Mission Point of Holly, and Wellbridge of Clarkston, according to a May 21 news release from the Michigan attorney general's office.

She was charged with 30 counts of unauthorized practice of a health profession and three counts of identity theft. She is due in court for probable cause conference June 4.