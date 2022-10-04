Universal Health Corp. opens transitional care center

Roanoke, Va.-based Universal Health Corp. is opening an outpatient facility aimed at addressing the gap in healthcare after acute stays, the Digital Journal reported Sept. 28.

Universal Health Transitional Care Center will offer 30- to 60-day services after an acute stay. Patients will have access to the clinic within 48 hours of discharge and be seen by appointment only.

"This center will target the people who are at risk of being overlooked while they navigate the path back to everyday life following time in a hospital, rehab center or nursing home," Joseph Park, Universal Health's vice president of business development, told the Digital Journal.

The center intends to provide wellness checks, medication management, wound evaluation, behavioral change assessments and other services.