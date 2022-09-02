Tennessee nursing home loses CMS certification, residents to be removed

Farragut, Tenn.-based Summit View of Farragut lost its certification from CMS and has to remove residents by Oct. 1, ABC affiliate WATE reported Sept. 1.

On Aug. 12, Summit View was given notice of a Health Facilities Commission investigation at the facility. The investigation resulted in its Medicare provider agreement being terminated Sept. 1 due to "failure to attain substantial compliance with Medicare’s health and safety requirements."

The residents will be forced to find new homes; CMS recommended they visit the Care Compare Website and Hospital Compare Website to aid in that process.

Special monitors were assigned to Summit View, which must pay a $25,000 fine.