States with the best, worst rates of nursing facility warnings

Illinois has the highest percentage of nursing facilities with actual harm or immediate jeopardy warnings while Maine has the lowest.

KFF analyzed 2022 data from Nursing Home Compare to find the rates of actual harm and immediate jeopardy warnings.

CMS gives actual harm or immediate jeopardy statuses to nursing homes with deficiencies that affect residents health and safety. Actual harm is defined as "deficiency that results in a negative outcome that has negatively affected the resident's ability to achieve the individual's highest functional status." Immediate jeopardy is defined as a deficiency that "has caused (or is likely to cause) serious injury, harm, impairment, or death to a resident receiving care in the nursing home."

Here are the 10 states with the highest and 10 with the lowest rates of nursing facility deficiencies.

Highest:

1. Illinois: 50%

2. Michigan: 47%

3. Colorado: 45%

4. Washington: 41%

5. Hawaii: 40%

6. Oregon: 36%

7. New Mexico: 34%

8. Montana: 32%

9. Wisconsin: 31%

10. Utah: 29%

Lowest:

Note: There are several ties in the rankings.

1. Maine: 4%

2. New Hampshire: 5%

2. New Jersey: 5%

4. Nevada: 6%

5. Alabama: 7%

6. New York: 8%

7. Georgia: 9%

8. Arkansas: 12%

8. Florida: 12%

8. Louisiana: 12%

8. Nebraska: 12%

8. West Virginia: 12%