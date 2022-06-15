Philadelphia nursing home closing by year's end

Philadelphia is closing the Philadelphia Nursing Home, a 402-bed long-term care facility, by the end of the year, the city said June 14.

Officials said the city no longer has the ability to sustain the "worsening financial situation" of the nursing home due to lower occupancy rates from COVID-19 and updates needed for the "old building."

Residents and their families will be paired with staff members to review other facilities and arrangements appropriate for the level of care needed, according to a news release from the city. Staff members will be offered retention incentives throughout the closing to maintain safe staffing levels at the facility.

"While I am sad to see the Philadelphia Nursing Home close, the financial realities of long-term care and the impact of the pandemic mean that it is simply not feasible to continue to operate such a large facility with so many empty beds," Cheryl Bettigole, health commissioner of the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, said in the news release.