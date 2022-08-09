Nursing home staff recovery won't occur until at least 2026 without help: 3 notes 

If the nursing home industry continues to fill staffing gaps at its current rate, it will take until at least 2026 to return to pre-pandemic levels without assistance, an Aug. 8 report from the National Healthcare Association/National Center for Assisted Living found.

The report projected based on the nursing home industry's average job growth from the last four months, which has increased by 4,600 jobs monthly.

"Our caregivers, who are working themselves ragged, and our growing elderly population can’t afford to wait another four years," said Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of AHCA/NCAL. "The long term care workforce needs a boost now. We urge federal and state policymakers to put their support behind policies that attract and retain caregivers for our nation's seniors."

