Nursing home owners to pay $7.2M for offering worthless services

The U.S. and New York state settled with eight nursing home owners for $7,168,000 to resolve allegations they submitted claims to Medicaid for worthless services provided to residents.

The owners allegedly delivered worthless services to residents at Saratoga Center for Care, resulting in deteriorating physician conditions that violated federal and state regulations, according to a Feb. 27 Justice Department news release. Operators allegedly failed to adequately staff the home, maintain hot water throughout the facility, keep adequate linen inventory or dispose of solid waste. The nursing home was placed on CMS' Special Focus Facility list, where it stayed until it closed in February 2021.

Between February 2017 and February 2021, the settling parties submitted false claims for Medicaid payment for worthless nursing services, according to the release.