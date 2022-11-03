Nursing home groups request public health emergency extension

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living sent a joint letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services requesting an extension of the public health emergency.

The associations represent more than 14,000 nursing homes and assisted living communities that provide care to approximately five million people each year.

The letter, addressed to HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, outlines the concerns of COVID-19 surges this fall and winter. Expanding the PHE would ensure healthcare providers continue to have resources to keep residents safe.

The letter also asked for more time to help states prepare for the redetermining Medicaid eligibility for millions of beneficiaries who qualify only as long as the PHE is in effect.

DHHS will announce whether the PHE will be renewed by mid-November in accordance with its guarantee of a 60-day notice.