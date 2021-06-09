New York nursing home cited for severe safety violation after patient jumps from 2nd story

Jamesville, N.Y.-based Iroquois Nursing Home has been cited for a severe safety violation after a 78-year-old patient jumped out a window on the facility's second floor, reports The Post-Standard.

A facility staff member discovered the man in the grass outside around 8:15 p.m. June 1, said Sgt. Jon Seeber of the Onondaga County, N.Y., sheriff's office. The patient had minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The man jumped several hours after arriving at the nursing home. Staff said the man was anxious, confused, agitated and wandering, and they had placed a device on his ankle to notify them if he tried to leave the building, reports The Post-Standard.

Windows at the facility have safety latches that prevent them from being opened more than 6 inches, Mr. Seeber said. The man found a mop in a maintenance room and used it to break the latch and fully open the window, Mr. Seeber said.

"Immediately upon learning of this tragic incident, [the state Department of Health] launched an investigation at Iroquois Nursing Home and cited Immediate Jeopardy," said Jeffrey Hammond, a state health department spokesperson, according to The Post-Standard.

Iroquois Nursing Home did not return calls from The Post-Standard.