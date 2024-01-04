Maine skilled nursing facility to close

Ellsworth, Maine-based Seaport Village Healthcare, a skilled nursing, rehabilitation and assisted living facility, has submitted a closure plan for its skilled nursing facility to the state's Department of Health and Human Services, a spokesperson for the state DHHS confirmed with Becker's.

Along with the closure plan, Seaport Village, part of South Portland, Maine-based First Atlantic Healthcare, a home care agency, also submitted a new residential care facility for the existing property, the state DHHS spokesperson said.

Both the closure plan and application are under state DHHS review. Seaport Village features 91 beds, according to their website.

Becker's has reached out to First Atlantic for comment regarding the closure.