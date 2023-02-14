HHS proposed rule aims to increase nursing home owner transparency

HHS issued a proposed rule requiring nursing homes to disclose ownership and management information, including the provider of services to a facility.

The proposed rule would implement portions of Section 6101(a) of the Affordable Care Act. It requires nursing homes enrolled in Medicare or Medicaid to disclose additional information regarding owners, operators and management, including individuals or entities that provide services to nursing homes such as clinical counseling or administrative services.

The rule also:

Defines private equity investors and real estate investment trusts, which under the rule would be required to be disclosed.





Requires additional information about entities that lease or sublease property to nursing homes.

Public comments on the proposed rule are due April 14. Updates to nursing home enrollment applications with the additional disclosures are expected to be ready for public use in the summer of 2023.