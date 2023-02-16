Former Florida nursing home owner charged in $6M tax scheme

A former Florida nursing home owner has been charged with willfully failing to pay $6 million in taxes that were withheld from employees' paychecks over to the IRS.

Paul Walczak owned multiple healthcare companies, including NuVista, Palm Health Partners and PHP Employment Services, from 2009 to 2019, according to a Feb. 14 Justice Department news release. During that time, Mr. Walczak allegedly did not pay more than $6 million in employment tax withholdings to the IRS. He also allegedly received a gross annual salary of at least $360,000 from his companies as well as wire transfers, which he used to invest in his business, purchase a yacht, lease luxury vehicles and charter private international flights.

Mr. Walczak also has been charged with failing to file personal income tax returns from 2018, 2019 and 2020.

If convicted, he could face a maximum penalty of five years in prison for each employment tax count and one year for each failure to file a tax return count. He could also face supervised release, restitution and monetary penalties, the release said.