CoxHealth partner on rehab hospital in Missouri

Mechanicsburg, Pa.-based CoxHealth and Springfield, Mo.-based Select Medical Corp. are partnering to build an inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Missouri.

The new facility, to open in late 2025 if the partnership is approved by regulators, will be operated by Select Medical and located in Southwest Missouri, according to a Jan. 10 CoxHealth news release.

It will consolidate the impatient rehabilitation care CoxHealth offers at the Meyer Orthopedic and Rehabilitation Hospital inpatient unit and the acute unit at Cox Medical Center Branson, as well as Select Specialty Hospital-Springfield's acute rehabilitation unit.