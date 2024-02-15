Boston nursing home to close after nearly 100 years

The Edgar P. Benjamin Healthcare Center in Boston has filed a notice of planned closure after nearly a century in operation, ABC affiliate WCVB reported Feb. 14.

In its intent to close letter, which the nursing home filed with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, it noted it will plan to shut its doors July 1.

The 205-bed facility opened in 1927. Currently, there are 76 residents living at the facility. They, and their families, will be assisted by administrators at the nursing home to transition into another location that fits their needs.