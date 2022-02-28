Biden unveils nursing home quality improvement plan 

President Joe Biden announced reforms Feb. 28 to boost nursing home staffing and oversight, citing COVID-19 death data showing 200,000 nursing home residents and staff deaths from the virus.

The plan, which will be carried out by CMS, has three main goals: improve the quality and safety of nursing homes, protect vulnerable residents and the healthcare heroes who care for them and crack down on "bad actors."

There will be 10 main initiatives to achieve the program's goals:

1. Establishing a minimum nursing home staffing requirement

2. Strengthening the Skilled Nursing Facility Value-Based Purchasing Program

3. Reinforcing safeguards against unnecessary medications and treatments

4. Reducing resident room crowding

5. Adequately funding inspection activities

6. Beefing up scrutiny of poor-performing facilities

7. Expanding financial penalties and other enforcement sanctions

8. Increasing accountability for chain owners and substandard facilities

9. Providing technical assistance to nursing homes to aid in improvements

10. Improving transparency so that potential residents and their loved ones can make informed decisions about care