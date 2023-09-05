Biden administration sets minimum staffing requirements for nursing homes

President Joe Biden zeroed in on details around his administration's newly proposed minimum staffing requirements for nursing homes as part of an effort to improve patient safety at these facilities, according to a Sept. 1 opinion piece published in USA Today.

In addition to minimum staffing requirements, President Biden also detailed a prioritization on home and community-based care and an additional $75 million investment to support nursing education nationally in order to sustain those efforts.

"If you tell families you'll take care of their loved ones, then follow through," he wrote.

As part of the proposed rule, all nursing homes would be required to have a registered nurse on-site at all times and "have enough nurses and nurse aides to provide routine bedside care, among other tasks."