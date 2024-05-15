Baylor Scott & White, Select Medical closing Texas rehab facility, laying off nurses

Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health and Mechanicsburg, Pa.-based-Select Medical are closing a co-owned rehabilitation clinic in Flower Mound, Texas, resulting in the termination of 78 employees.

The Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation — Home Health facility will close on or about June 30, according to a Texas regulatory filing on April 30.

The positions affected include a director of nursing, 10 licensed vocational nurses, four registered nurses, 28 physical therapists, four occupational therapists and a nursing assistant.

"We continue to grow our home health offerings with a partner who now employs more than 600 team members in North and Central Texas," a Baylor Scott & White spokesperson told Becker's.

“We are committed to supporting those impacted by this transition, including identifying potential employment opportunities within Select Medical, Baylor Scott & White Institute for Rehabilitation and AccentCare, Baylor Scott & White Health’s current in-home care joint venture partner," a Select Medical spokesperson told Becker's.

In 2011, Select Medical and Baylor Scott & White formed a joint venture centered around outpatient and home rehabilitation services.