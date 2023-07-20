Atrium rehab hospital first in US to join WHO alliance

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health Carolinas Rehabilitation is the only U.S. rehab hospital to be granted membership to the inaugural class of the World Rehabilitation Alliance.

The World Rehabilitation Alliance is a World Health Organization group made of select stakeholders who aim to highlight unmet needs for rehabilitation and the importance of providing better rehabilitation, according to a July 18 news release from Atrium Health.

The group, which launched in early July, is made up of 82 organizations. The areas they aim to address are primary care, workforce, research, emergencies and external relations. Four Atrium Health leaders will serve on some of these workstreams.