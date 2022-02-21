6 systems seeking post-acute care talent

Below are six hospitals, health systems or hospital operators that have recently posted job listings seeking post-acute care talent.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Mission Health (Asheville, N.C.) is seeking a post-acute transitions specialist.

2. Novant Health (Charlotte, N.C.) is seeking a case manager master of social work.

3. Mercy Health (Lorain, Ohio) is seeking a director of post-acute services.

4. Nebraska Medicine (Omaha) is seeking a patient coordinator senior associate.

5. Trinity Health (Springfield, Mass.) is seeking a discharge planner.

6. SSM Health (Madison, Wis.) is seeking a post-acute scheduling coordinator.