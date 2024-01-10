23 patients evacuated from Pennsylvania hospital after utility issue

Twenty-three patients at a critical illness recovery hospital in Erie, Pa., were transferred in the early morning hours of Jan. 10 after a utility-related issue, according to reports from local news outlets.

Emergency crews were called to Select Specialty Hospital — a 50-bed free standing facility for patients recovering from critical illness — around 3 a.m., according to ABC affiliate WJET. EMS officials said a fire in the building had contributed to a utility failure and a notice on the hospital's website states it is temporarily closed "due to a power outage."

Twenty-three patients were evacuated from the second floor of the facility, 10 of whom were on ventilators. The process of transferring the patients took less than two hours, according to the report. Twelve of the patients were transferred to Allegheny Health Network's Saint Vincent Hospital, all of whom are in stable condition, hospital officials said in a statement to the news outlet, adding:

"AHN Saint Vincent has been closely collaborating with Select Specialty Hospital leaders and clinicians to ensure a safe coordination and continuation of care. There has been no disruption to other operations and care delivery."

A spokesperson for Select Specialty Hospital sent the following statement to Becker's: "All patients were safely evacuated and discharged to local acute care hospitals. We are working diligently to restore power in our hospital."