10 states with the most, fewest geriatric physicians

Nine states have fewer than five active geriatric physicians, a KFF report found.
KFF used state licensing information from Redi-Data to determine the number of active physicians by specialty as of September.
Here are the 10 states with the most and fewest physicians in geriatrics:
Most
Pennsylvania: 174
California: 135
Texas: 118
Florida: 112
Ohio: 106
New York: 101
Michigan: 69
North Carolina: 66
New Jersey: 61
Missouri: 48
Fewest
Alaska: 0
Nebraska: 1
Wyoming: 1
Montana: 2
South Dakota: 2
Delaware: 3
Mississippi: 3
Vermont: 3
Utah: 4
Hawaii: 5