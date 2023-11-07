10 states with the most, fewest geriatric physicians

Nine states have fewer than five active geriatric physicians, a KFF report found.

KFF used state licensing information from Redi-Data to determine the number of active physicians by specialty as of September.

Here are the 10 states with the most and fewest physicians in geriatrics:

Most

Pennsylvania: 174

California: 135

Texas: 118

Florida: 112

Ohio: 106

New York: 101

Michigan: 69

North Carolina: 66

New Jersey: 61

Missouri: 48







Fewest

Alaska: 0

Nebraska: 1

Wyoming: 1

Montana: 2

South Dakota: 2

Delaware: 3

Mississippi: 3

Vermont: 3

Utah: 4

Hawaii: 5