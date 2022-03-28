Wisconsin cancer center gets $15M for rare cancer research 

The Medical College of Wisconsin Cancer Center received a $15 million gift from the Michels Family Foundation for rare cancers research, The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported March 25.

The gift, the largest ever to the center, was inspired by a Michels family member who is suffering from choroid plexus carcinoma.

"The whole world is looking at what's happening right here at the medical campus in Milwaukee, the medical college, children's, Froedtert," Tim Michels told The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "And now we're going to be able to take this cutting-edge research, and we're going to be able to do a focus on rare cancers as well."