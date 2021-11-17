Ohio State Wexner Medical Center gets $15M from 2 donors

Columbus-based Ohio State Wexner Medical Center received two separate donations — one for $10.15 million and one for $5 million — to provide support to Ohio State University students and endow a chair for the chief clinical officer position.

The $10.15 million donation was from the Jay and Jeanie Schottenstein Family Foundation, which will create the Jeffrey Schottenstein Program for Resilience, according to a Nov. 16 news release. The gift is meant to help college students struggling with mental health.

"Ohio State shares the long-standing commitment of Jay and Jeanie Schottenstein and their children — Joey and Lindsay, Jonathan and Nicole and Jeffrey — to creating resilient communities," OSU President Kristina Johnson, PhD, said. "The collective challenges of the past year and a half underscore the importance of providing students with tools to navigate stress and bounce back from adversity — both during their time at Ohio State and long after they graduate."

The $5 million was from the Robert F. Wolfe and Edgar T. Wolfe Foundation, according to a Nov. 16 news release. The Wolfe Foundation Chief Clinical Officer Chair position will honor the current chief clinical officer, Andrew Thomas, MD.

"We are immensely grateful for the Wolfe family's years of consistent generosity in support of both Ohio State and the city of Columbus," Dr. Johnson said. "Dr. Thomas is a dedicated leader and a consummate team builder at the Wexner Medical Center, and those qualities were clearly on display in his work throughout the coronavirus pandemic."