Health fundraising fell 1.9% last year

Health organizations saw on average a 1.9 percent decrease in funding in 2021 compared to 2020, according to a report by the Fundraising Effectiveness Project.

Health funding accounted for 12.3 percent of 2021's fundraising dollars. The median dollar growth for health funding was 2.8 percent in 2021 compared to 2020.

For all philanthropy fundraising, there was a 2.7 percent increase in dollars year over year. However, there were 5.7 percent fewer donors and 4 percent less retention in 2021 compared to 2020.

Compared to 2019, fundraising dollars increased by 11 percent in 2021. Donors have decreased by 0.8 percent and retention has decreased by 7.9 percent in 2021 from 2019. The report added 2019 numbers because 2020 was an outlier with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Fundraising Effectiveness Project is a research organization focused on the successfulness of fundraising. It was put together by the Association of Fundraising Professionals and the Center on Nonprofits and Philanthropy at the Urban Institute.