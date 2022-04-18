Florida gifts U of Florida Health $80M to honor its 1st Black CEO

University of Florida Health-Jacksonville received an $80 million check from Gov. Ron DeSantis in honor of the late Leon Haley Jr., MD, who was the health system's first Black CEO, News4Jax reported April 18.

Dr. Haley, 56, died last summer after being injured in a jet ski accident.

The donation will be used to build a trauma facility, which will be named after Dr. Haley.

"It was really important to him to be able to be a hero; I think that's how my father envisioned himself. It's a special moment for all of us to be able to remember him by having the Leon Haley Trauma Center at UF Health," one of Dr. Haley's sons, Grant, said during the check presentation, News4Jax reported.