Couple donates $20M to Nuvance Health for new pavilion

Nuvance Health has received a $20 million donation toward Norwalk Hospital's new patient pavilion, the Danbury, Conn.-based health system said May 12.

The gift was from Carol and George Bauer, who have a history of philanthropic support of the hospital, Nuvance said. They also helped establish the Jeffrey Peter Bauer Newborn Intensive Care Unit in memory of their infant son.

Carol Bauer served on the Norwalk Hospital's board of trustees for 19 years, and was the first female board chair. George Bauer is on the hospital's board of directors.

The 188,000-square-foot pavilion, to be named the Bauer Family Pavilion, will have 60 single-bed private rooms, a labor and delivery unit and a 17-bed postpartum unit. It will also have a new newborn intensive care unit, a regular intensive care unit and a stepdown unit.

Nuvance Health will invest $250 million in the project and renovations at the hospital and outpatient facilities, it said in a news release.