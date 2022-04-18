Children's Healthcare of Atlanta unveils $1B fundraising campaign

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta will launch a five-year $1 billion fundraising campaign April 20 to support a $3.4 billion campus transformation, a spokesperson for the hospital told Becker's.

The campaign, "Never Settle: A Campaign for Kids," is the largest fundraiser in the hospital's history.

Children's is investing $2.4 billion in the project, which includes building a new hospital, expanding its resources, advancing research and innovation and training the next generation of doctors and providers.

The Arthur M. Blank Hospital will be 19 stories with 446 beds. A quarter of the patient rooms will be for the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center. It is expected to open in 2025, according to Children's.

So far, $692.7 million has been raised toward the $1 billion goal, according to the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta website.