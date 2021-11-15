Cedars-Sinai gets $5M to launch heart surgery fellowship

Los Angeles-based Cedars-Sinai Medical Center received a $5 million gift from the Jack and Gitta Nagel Foundation to establish a new program aiming to advance clinical cardiac training and research endeavors, according to a Nov. 15 news release.

The Jack and Gitta Nagel and Family Endowed Cardiac Surgery Fellowship Program seeks to develop a new approach to cardiac training that will focus on improving hybrid cardiac procedures, heart and lung transplantations, and heart valve repair with the goals to reshape patient experience, cultivate research, and decrease patient dependence on medications and devices.



The fellowship will be awarded to three qualified general surgeons seeking specialist training in advanced cardiac surgery per year.



Gitta and the late Jack Nagel, both Holocaust survivors, helped establish the Orthodox Jewish community of Los Angeles.

"Jack and I always felt that, as grateful patients of care at Cedars-Sinai, our Orthodox Jewish community should always support our outstanding local hospital," Ms. Nagel said.