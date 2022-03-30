American Heart Association to accept cryptocurrency donations

The American Heart Association has begun accepting donations through cryptocurrency, stating it sees the blockchain as a means to drive healthcare research and fund their mission, according to a March 29 news release.

Supporters can now donate cryptocurrency through the organization's Giving Block page. It accepts a variety of crypto currencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin and any crypto donations will be matched up to $10 million dollars.

"In the past two years, the pandemic created a heightened sense of urgency and demand for real-time information exchange for research collaboration. Blockchain was a valuable resource we could leverage to assist," said Jennifer Hall, PhD, chief of data science, American Heart Association in the release. "Now, we're leveraging more blockchain solutions to further benefit the work of the association. Accepting cryptocurrency donations is the next step."