8 hospitals, health systems naming their facilities after donors

Eight recent hospitals and health systems that honored their donors by naming a building after them:

1. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

The donor: Stanley Middleman and family. Mr. Middleman is the president and CEO of Freedom Mortgage.

Amount: Unknown

The name: Its second inpatient hospital will be named the Middleman Family Pavilion.





2. Boca Raton (Fla.) Regional Hospital

The donor: Michelle and Michael Hagerty, philanthropists and Boca Raton residents.

Amount: $5 million

The name: The graduate medical center will be named Michelle and Michael Hagerty Center for Graduate Medical Education.





3. South Shore University Hospital (Bayshore, N.Y.)

The donor: The Entenmann family, owners of a baking company on Long Island.

Amount: Unknown

The name: The hospital will rename its 20-acre campus the Entenmann Family Campus at South Shore University Hospital.





4. MedStar Georgetown University Hospital (Washington, D.C.)

The donor: Grant Verstandig and his foundation. He is an entrepreneur and venture capital investor.

The amount: $50 million

The name: Unknown





5. Atrium Health (Charlotte, N.C.)

The donor: Howard "Smoky" Bissell and his wife, Margaret, in honor of late friend David Conlan. Mr. Bissell is a Charlotte developer. Mr. Conlan was a patient of Atrium's rehabilitative medicine.

The amount: $30 million

The name: The system will name its new rehabilitation center the David L. Conlan Center.





6. Providence St. Vincent Medical Center (Portland, Ore.)

The donor: Phil and Penny Knight. Mr. Knight is Nike's co-founder.

The amount: $75 million, more than $100 million in total

The name: The hospital is renaming one of its pavilions to Phil and Penny Knight Pavilion.





7. Wolfson Children's Hospital (Jacksonville, Fla.)

The donor: Borowy Family Foundation

The amount: Unknown

The name: The hospital's new critical care tower will be named the Borowy Family Children's Critical Care Tower.





8. Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Healthcare Foundation

The donor: Brian Cornell and his wife, Martha. Mr. Cornell is the chair and CEO of Target.

The amount: $10 million

The name: The new behavioral health facility will be named the Cornell Family Behavioral Health Pavilion.