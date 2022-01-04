12 hospitals, health systems seeking philanthropy leaders

Several hospitals and health systems are hiring philanthropy talent. Here are 12 open positions:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list.

1. Cincinnati (Ohio) Children's is seeking a donor relations officer.

2. Boston Children's Hospital is hiring a foundation relations grant officer.

3. Little Rock-based Arkansas Children's Foundation is hiring a donor relations officer.

4. McLaren Greater Lansing (Mich.) is seeking a philanthropy officer.

5. Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health System is hiring a major gifts officer in Westerly, R.I.

6. Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center is seeking an associate director of major gifts.

7. Boston-based Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center is seeking a corporate and foundation relations officer.

8. St. Louis-based Ascension is hiring a foundation specialist for its hospitals in Milwaukee and Franklin, Wis.

9. Hartford (Conn.) Hospital is hiring a major gifts development officer of philanthropy.

10. Phoenix Children's Hospital is hiring a senior philanthropy officer.

11. Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital is seeking a director of development, donor relations and principal gifts stewardship.

12. Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health is seeking a philanthropy development officer.