10 hospitals seeking philanthropy leaders

Several hospitals and health systems have open positions for philanthropy talent. Here are 10 job listings:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Houston-based Texas Children's Hospital is seeking a director of fundraising.

2. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare is seeking a director of donor relations and stewardship.

3. Southampton (N.Y.) Hospital Foundation is seeking a manager of donor relations.

4. University of Maryland Shore Regional Health is seeking an events specialist in Easton, Md.

5. Boston-based Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is seeking an officer of event fundraising.

6. Danbury, Conn.-based Nuvance Health is seeking a coordinator of donor relations communications and events.

7. Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health is seeking a senior development officer.

8. Wake Forest Baptist Health is seeking a community development officer of philanthropy in High Point, N.C.

9. Henry Ford Health System is seeking a senior development director in Toledo, Ohio.

10. New York City-based NYU Langone Health is seeking a director of development.