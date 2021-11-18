10 hospitals hiring philanthropy leaders

Ten hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking philanthropy leadership and expertise.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job-seeker websites.

1. Little Rock-based Arkansas Children's Hospital is hiring a donor relations officer.

2. Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health is seeking a philanthropy development officer.

3. Portland, Ore.-based Legacy Health is hiring a philanthropy and community engagement officer.

4. John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, Texas, is hiring an annual giving officer.

5. Grand Blanc, Mich.-based based McLaren Health Care is seeking a philanthropy officer.

6. Phoenix Children's Hospital is hiring a philanthropy officer.

7. Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center is hiring an associate director of alumni giving.

8. Sacred Heart Children's Hospital in Spokane, Wash., is seeking a philanthropy officer.

9. St. Louis, Mo.-based SSM Health is hiring a director of major giving.



10. UM Shore Regional Health in Easton, Md., is hiring a vice president of philanthropy.