10 health systems seeking philanthropy leaders

Several hospitals and health systems have open positions for philanthropy leaders. Here are 10:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health is seeking a senior development officer and a director of philanthropy.

2. Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health is seeking a philanthropy officer.

3. Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope is seeking a director of development, leadership annual gifts.

4. Alexandria, Va.-based Inova Health System is seeking a philanthropy officer.

5. Phoenix Children's Hospital is seeking a senior development officer.

6. Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital is seeking a director of leadership giving.

7. The University of Chicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial Hospital is seeking a major gifts officer.

8. Weymouth, Mass.-based South Shore Health is seeking a senior vice president/chief development officer.

9. Akron, Ohio-based Summa Health is seeking a president, foundation/chief development officer.

10. Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare is seeking a principal gifts officer.