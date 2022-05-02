10 health systems seeking philanthropy leaders

- Small
Several hospitals and health systems have open positions for philanthropy leaders. Here are 10:
Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.
1. Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health is seeking a senior development officer and a director of philanthropy.
2. Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health is seeking a philanthropy officer.
3. Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope is seeking a director of development, leadership annual gifts.
4. Alexandria, Va.-based Inova Health System is seeking a philanthropy officer.
5. Phoenix Children's Hospital is seeking a senior development officer.
6. Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital is seeking a director of leadership giving.
7. The University of Chicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial Hospital is seeking a major gifts officer.
8. Weymouth, Mass.-based South Shore Health is seeking a senior vice president/chief development officer.
9. Akron, Ohio-based Summa Health is seeking a president, foundation/chief development officer.
10. Atlanta-based Piedmont Healthcare is seeking a principal gifts officer.