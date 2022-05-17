10 health systems, hospitals seeking philanthropy leaders

Several hospitals and health systems have open positions for philanthropy talent. Here are 10 of them:

1. Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health is seeking a senior development officer.

2. Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System is seeking a senior development officer.

3. Irving, Texas-based Christus Health is seeking a philanthropy/development officer.

4. Fort Worth, Texas-based JPS Health Network is seeking an annual giving officer.

5. Boston Children's Hospital is seeking a senior officer, leadership gifts.

6. Akron, Ohio-based Summa Health is seeking a president of foundation/chief development officer.

7. Silver Spring, Md.-based Holy Cross Health is seeking an annual giving officer.

8. New Bedford, Mass.-based Southcoast Health System is seeking a development officer of major gifts.

9. Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health is seeking a philanthropy officer.

10. Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital is seeking a director of leadership giving.