10 health systems, hospitals seeking philanthropy leaders

Several hospitals and health systems have open positions for philanthropy talent. Here are 10 of them:
1. Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health is seeking a senior development officer.
2. Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System is seeking a senior development officer.
3. Irving, Texas-based Christus Health is seeking a philanthropy/development officer.
4. Fort Worth, Texas-based JPS Health Network is seeking an annual giving officer.
5. Boston Children's Hospital is seeking a senior officer, leadership gifts.
6. Akron, Ohio-based Summa Health is seeking a president of foundation/chief development officer.
7. Silver Spring, Md.-based Holy Cross Health is seeking an annual giving officer.
8. New Bedford, Mass.-based Southcoast Health System is seeking a development officer of major gifts.
9. Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health is seeking a philanthropy officer.
10. Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital is seeking a director of leadership giving.