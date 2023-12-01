WVU Medicine to buy pharmacy owned by Allied Health

WVU Medicine will acquire a specialty pharmacy previously operated by Allied Health Services, the Morgantown, W.Va.-based system said Dec. 1.

On Dec. 16, Allied Health Solutions Specialty Pharmacy will be rebranded as WVU Medicine Specialty Pharmacy and Home Infusion.

The change of ownership will result in minor updates to the logo, streamline access to MyWVUChart and Epic, and simplify billing, "but the staff, phone number, address and commitment to each patient will not change," a WVU Medicine news release said.

Allied Health Solutions is a WVU Medicine-owned group purchasing organization, according to its website.