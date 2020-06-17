WHO drops hydroxychloroquine from coronavirus trial after studies suggest inefficacy

The World Health Organization has pulled malaria drug hydroxychloroquine from its global study assessing possible treatments for COVID-19, according to a June 17 CNBC report.

The drug, which garnered national attention in March when it was touted by President Donald Trump, has been a subject of scrutiny as conflicting studies emerge on its efficacy in treating COVID-19. Small studies suggesting the drug could be a helpful treatment for the disease have been outweighed by larger studies revealing evidence that the drug was not effective and caused heart problems in some COVID-19 patients.

WHO's announcement comes two days after the FDA rescinded its emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, citing the same reasons as WHO.

More articles on pharmacy:

FDA warns of potential drug interaction with remdesivir

Walmart buys prescription management tech from CareZone

Steroid could reduce COVID-19 deaths: 5 things to know



The World Health Organization has pulled malaria drug hydroxychloroquine from its global study assessing possible treatments for COVID-19, according to a June 17 CNBC report. The drug, which garnered national attention in March when it was touted by President Donald Trump, has been a subject of scrutiny as conflicting studies emerge on its efficacy in treating COVID-19. Small studies suggesting the drug could be a helpful treatment for the disease have been outweighed by larger studies revealing evidence that the drug was not effective and caused heart problems in some COVID-19 patients. WHO's announcement comes two days after the FDA rescinded its emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, citing the same reasons as WHO.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.