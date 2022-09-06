White House expects COVID-19 shots to be annual

COVID-19 jabs could be as regular as flu shots, Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Sept. 6 during a White House media conference.

"It is becoming increasingly clear that, looking forward with the COVID-19 pandemic, in the absence of a dramatically different variant, we likely are moving towards a path with a vaccination cadence similar to that of the annual influenza vaccine, with annual, updated COVID-19 shots matched to the currently circulating strains for most of the population," Dr. Fauci said.

The statement aligns with the rollout of updated COVID-19 boosters targeted for omicron, which were fully authorized for emergency use over the weekend and are now traveling to hospitals and health systems at the same time pharmacies are prepping flu shots.