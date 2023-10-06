Walmart: Ozempic leading to fewer food purchases

Walmart is experiencing less food demand from individuals taking GLP-1s such as Ozempic or Wegovy, Bloomberg reported Oct. 4.

"We definitely do see a slight change compared to the total population, we do see a slight pullback in overall basket," Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner told the publication. "Just less units, slightly less calories."

According to the report, Walmart and some food manufacturers are studying how weight loss drugs are affecting consumer behaviors and shopping habits.

Despite the slight decline in food purchases, Walmart executives have said recently that total food, consumables, and health and wellness purchases are still expected to increase percentage-wise through the end of this year, and that individuals taking GLP-1s are more likely to spend more with the retailer on other products.





