Walmart buys prescription management tech from CareZone

Walmart is acquiring technology, patents and intellectual property from CareZone, a startup that makes apps to help people manage multiple medications.

Walmart will acquire technology CareZone built to allow patients to scan insurance cards and prescription drug labels, making it easier to figure out which drugs are covered by their health plan, CNBC reported June 15.

The acquisition could help Walmart compete with Amazon in the pharmacy space. Amazon acquired PillPack, a pharmacy delivery and medication management startup in 2018. Walmart was also looking to purchase PillPack at the time, CNBC reported.

