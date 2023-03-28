Walgreens won't increase wages for some workers, CEO says

Some employees at Walgreens will not see any "further" wage increases, the chain's CEO said March 28.

"We did go to $15 an hour, and that's spreading out over a period of time at our hourly rate," Walgreens CEO Rosalind Brewer said during an investor call. "And then we also made the investment to [regain] the pharmacy talent in our stores. And it's working for us. Right now, we don't see any advanced needs in that area to move on labor any further."

In August, The Wall Street Journal reported on Walgreens posting pharmacist job positions with bonuses ranging from $30,000 to $75,000.

Walgreens told Becker's in January it saw "positive staffing trends for the past several months" and recently hired thousands of pharmacists and other staff members. During the March 28 call, Ms. Brewer said the company is seeing more control over staffing shortages and does not plan to raise base wages above $15 an hour.