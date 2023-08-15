Walgreens to close contested Maryland location months after lawsuit settlement

Walgreens will permanently close one of its pharmacy locations within a Maryland medical building after the retail pharmacy and owners of the medical center settled a lawsuit out of court in February, Herald Mail Media reported Aug. 15.

The pharmaceutical giant filed a lawsuit against Meritus Medical Center after the health system opened its own hospital pharmacy within the same campus alleging that the medical center had breached a contract agreement.

While details of the settlement were not disclosed, Walgreens separately disclosed plans earlier this summer to close multiple store locations across the U.S., but did not specify which locations it would shutter, NBC Chicago reported June 27.

It's unclear whether the closure was connected to any part of the settlement, but a spokesperson for Walgreens told Herald Mail Media that the decision was prompted by a focus "on creating the right network of stores in the right locations to best meet the needs of the communities we serve," and related to this specific location's closure that it was a "difficult decision" based on "a number of factors … including dynamics of the local market and changing buying habits of our customers."