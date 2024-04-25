Walgreens rolls out gene, cell therapy services

Walgreens is expanding its specialty pharmacy offerings, including gene and cell therapy services, the company said April 25.

The rebranded business, Walgreens Specialty Pharmacy, includes an 18,000-square-foot facility in Pittsburgh, four central specialty pharmacies and nearly 300 community specialty pharmacies, according to a news release. The company also has 1,500 specialty-trained pharmacists, 5,000 patient advocacy support team members and 240 limited distribution drugs.

On Aug. 1, AllianceRx Walgreens, a specialty and home delivery segment, will become Walgreens Specialty Pharmacy.

The company said the decision to combine specialty services with new gene and cell therapy offerings is to have a larger role in the growing market. Specialty medications account for more than 50% of prescription drug spend in the U.S., the release said.

Walgreens added it is the largest provider "not vertically aligned with a pharmacy benefit manager" — unlike CVS Health.