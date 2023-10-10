Walgreens employees walk out, pharmacies close in 4 states

Walgreens pharmacy workers walked out Oct. 9 in a non-union planned action, causing locations in Arizona, Massachusetts, Oregon and Washington to pause operations, CNN reported.

Thousands of Walgreens employees are participating in the walkout, which is planned to last through Oct. 11, according to The Washington Post. Since there isn't a union leading the walkout, specific numbers on participating employees and affected locations are sparse. An organizer told CNN more than 500 of the chain's 9,000 stores could be participating.

Organizers cited multiple reasons for the walkout, including burnout from understaffing and heavy workloads, patient situations escalating in violence, and the lack of mandatory training hours for incoming staff.

A Walgreens spokesperson told the outlets that the pharmacy chain is "committed to ensuring that [its] entire pharmacy team has the support and resources necessary to continue to provide the best care to [its] patients while taking care of their own well-being."