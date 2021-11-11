Virginia pharmacy ordered to stop administering COVID-19 vaccines after 112 kids get wrong dose

Ted Pharmacy in Aldie, Va., was removed from both the federal and state COVID-19 vaccine programs after it gave incorrect doses to more than 100 young children, the Virginia Department of Health said Nov. 10.

From Nov. 3-4, Ted Pharmacy administered diluted doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine formulated for people ages 12 and older to children ages 5-11, the department said. The department told local NBC affiliate WRC-TV that it believes 112 children were affected.

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine dose for people ages 12 and older is 30 micrograms, whereas it is 10 micrograms for children ages 5-11. However, providers cannot dilute adult doses to create children's shots, as Pfizer's children's dose has a different formulation than the adult dose.

The health department said the diluted doses administered at Ted Pharmacy resulted in a dose that is "potentially lower than recommended." It directed parents of affected children to seek advice from their healthcare provider on how to best complete their child's vaccine series.