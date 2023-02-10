Virginia hospital's pharmacy abruptly closes

Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters in Norfolk, Va., abruptly closed its pharmacy Feb. 8 because its lease expired, according to NBC affiliate WAVY.

"Hague Pharmacy located on the first floor of CHKD's main hospital has closed. We regret any inconvenience this causes," the said on its website.

Ritesh Patel, PharmD, the pharmacy's co-founder and president, told WAVY the hospital emailed the pharmacy about its lease expiring at noon, and by 2 p.m., the doors were locked.

The story may be more complicated than a lease terminating. Here is what WAVY reported Feb. 9: